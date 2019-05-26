×
Liverpool Transfer News: "Nabil Fekir can leave", Lyon president reveals

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
46   //    26 May 2019, 14:30 IST

Liverpool have had Nabil Fekir in their sights for some time.
Liverpool have had Nabil Fekir in their sights for some time.

What’s the story?

Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas following his side's 3-2 win over Nimes, revealed that the long time Liverpool target Nabil Fekir can leave the French club. He implied that the two have an agreement in place and he would like to honor it.

In case you didn’t know..

The French international was poised to make a switch to the Merseyside club ahead of the 2018-19 season as an agreement was in place but the negotiations broke down amid concerns about his knee and his fitness levels.

The heart of the matter

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has given Liverpool the green light to sign their long time transfer target as he said:

"Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures expected], because we have an understanding that he can go."
"Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go."
"We will work on making signings. We are going to try to lose as few players as possible. We are also going to strengthen."

The Reds called off the deal in 2018 due to Fekir's persistent issues with his knee but are reportedly set to reignite their interest in the 25 year old midfielder. Liverpool having monitored the Frenchman's performances this season are convinced that the player's knee issues have not impacted his game as hes scored 12 goals in all competitions this season.

The World Cup winner was identified by Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho but the deal did not materialize.

This time round the Reds look to strengthen their squad as they would like to battle it out with Manchester City once again for the Premier League title after losing out on it this season by a single point.

What's next?

Liverpool before heading into any transfer activity would like to win the UEFA Champions League first as they take on Tottenham in the finals which is to be held at Wanda Metropolitano next weekend.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Nabil Fekir Philippe Coutinho Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News
