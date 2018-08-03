Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could make shock move for Arsenal midfielder, Fekir interest ends for the summer, and more - August 03, 2018

Rupin Kale FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.92K // 03 Aug 2018, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Liverpool swoop in for Ramsey this summer?

Aaron Ramsey might consider Liverpool move

According to Sky Sports' transfer expert, Ian McGarry (h/t Express), Welsh international and Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey is drawing interest from Liverpool. There has been massive speculation with regards to the near future of the attacking midfielder, who is in the last year of his contract with the Gunners right now.

“There’s a little bit of interest from Liverpool, I understand,” McGarry said.

“I think there’s no vacancy at Liverpool right now following the arrival of Fabinho and Naby Keita but Ramsey would certainly be a very good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as a creative box-to-box midfielder. So, Ramsey is taking time and quite rightly to weigh up his options."

Future still uncertain for Danny Ings

Liverpool striker Danny Ings, who will be leaving the club before the transfer window shuts this summer, has not yet made a decision on his next destination.

According to reports from Independent.ie, a spate of European clubs have the English forward on their radar and want to acquire his services next season. Some of the frontrunners in this race include Crystal Palace, Southampton, Newcastle United, and Leicester City.

The Reds, though, are adamant on their asking price, and may not budge for any bid under £20 million for the 26-year-old.

No bid for Nabil Fekir this summer

The Reds will not be making further bids for Lyon forward, Nabil Fekir, this summer, reports from The Liverpool Echo claim (h/t Express). The French international almost signed for the Premier League giants before the World Cup earlier this year, only for the deal to fall through at the last moment.

It was believed that Jurgen Klopp might pursue Fekir once again after the tournament. However, the club seems to be content with their attacking options for now and will not be going back to the Frenchman this summer.