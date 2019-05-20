Liverpool Transfer News: Reds deny interest in wantaway defender amidst links

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce has denied all rumours stating that the club are commanding a big money move for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, claiming that the Reds have no plans to discuss a transfer with the Dutch giants regarding the centre-back.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has emerged as one of the most sought-after players following his stand-out performances for Ajax in the Eredivisie and in the Champions League this season. Besides providing stability to the defence, the 19-year-old scored eight goals and tallied four assists for the club this campaign and played a pivotal role in their recent successes.

The teenager captained the Dutch giants to the league title and the KNVB Cup, while also helping them to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Ajax defeated the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the final-four stage of the competition but was ultimately undone by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Netherland international was expected to join Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona but has recently been heavily pegged to join international teammate Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Juventus and Manchester United have also been linked with the defender.

The heart of the matter

Pearce has now quashed all claims that Liverpool are looking for reinforcements in the centre-half position, stating that Jurgen Klopp is content with his options and is not looking to strengthen that part of his team.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, he said,

"Jurgen Klopp is happy with his centre-back options and isn't looking to strengthen his squad in that department.

"Joel Matip has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk in the second half of this season with Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren providing cover."

Pierce concluded by revealing Klopp's transfer priorities this summer,

"Klopp's priorities this summer remain full-back cover and a versatile attacker to fill the gaps created by Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge leaving when their contracts expire next month."

What's next?

It remains to be seen how this saga will unfold in the days to come as De Ligt continues to be linked with several European giants, particularly Barcelona.