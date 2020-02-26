Liverpool Transfer News: Reds frontrunners for £50 million rated Timo Werner

Timo Werner could join Liverpool in the summer

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News, Timo Werner will join Liverpool in the summer if Reds manager Jurgen Klopp decides to trigger the £50 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract. The German international is one of the most sought after attackers in the game currently and hasn't hidden his admiration for the reigning European champions, having recently waxed lyrical about the club as well as the manager.

With 28 goals across all competitions, Werner has spearheaded Leipzig's title charge under Julian Naglesmann this season and was at it once again last week, having most recently scored the solitary goal in the Bundesliga outfit's 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

While Liverpool could be in the market for an attacker to complement the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Werner knows that he has his work cut out for him to displace what is seemingly the best front three in world football and there is a growing belief that he'd relish the prospect of providing cover and competition to the coveted trio.

Aside from the Reds, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have been linked with the striker recently and it remains to be seen if he makes a move to the Premier League in the summer, after it was reported that Leipzig are resigned to losing their talisman at the end of the season.