Liverpool Transfer News: Reds sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE

Takumi Minamino has joined Liverpool on a five-year deal after the Reds triggered the £7.25 million release clause in his contract, the club have confirmed on their official website. The Japanese international will join the reigning European champions on the 1st of January, when the European transfer window officially reopens.

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly on the lookout for a versatile attacker to deputize for his fearsome front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and Minamino was identified as the ideal candidate to add some much-needed depth to the squad. The 24-year-old was delighted upon joining one of the biggest clubs in world football and highlighted how elated he was to dorn the Red shirt.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true. I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League with this club."

Minamino has reportedly been on Klopp's radar for a long time now and the Reds worked diligently behind the scenes to sort out a transfer for the Japanese international. Speaking on the of his unveiling, Klopp described him as a wonderful signing and singled out the fact that he is a team player.

"Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others."

Minamino could make his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup against Everton on the 5th of January and he is expected to be a big player for Liverpool in the business end of the season, as the Reds look to compete on all fronts this season.