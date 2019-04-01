Liverpool Transfer News: Reds target close to signing contract extension with Serie A giants, Liverpool-linked midfielder open to summer move and more: April 1, 2019

Nabil Fekir

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool target close to signing new deal with Serie A giants

Liverpool target Milan Skriniar is close to agreeing on a new deal with Inter Milan, it has been claimed.

The centre-back has been linked with a summer switch to Liverpool, with fellow Premier League outfits Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also credited with showing interest in the Slovakian.

But it seems Skriniar is close to signing a new £60k-a-week deal with Inter which will keep him at the San Siro until 2024.

The 24-year-old has thus far made 37 appearances in all competitions for Inter in the present campaign.

Liverpool-linked player not ruling out summer move

Liverpool-linked Nabil Fekir has revealed that he is open to the possibility of leaving Lyon in the summer.

The Frenchman’s move to Anfield looked imminent last summer but the deal collapsed as Lyon claimed that Liverpool tried to lower the transfer amount, owing to his medical reports.

However, Fekir has been continued to be linked Liverpool, with Chelsea also being mooted as a possible destination for him next season.

And the 25-year-old explained that although he was disappointed with his failed move to Liverpool, he refused to rule out a summer move to the Merseyside giants.

“Liverpool? It’s part of a player’s career, but it makes you stronger and you have to move forward”, he was quoted as saying, when asked about the possibility of signing for Liverpool at the end of the season.

“I really don’t know what I will do [next summer].

“But as I said I feel good in Lyon, the president trusts me, that’s good. You will see [if I extend my contract].”

With Chelsea out of the race due to their transfer ban, it remains to be seen if Liverpool make a move for Fekir in the upcoming transfer window.

Former Celtic player wants the Hoops to sign Liverpool loanee

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has urged the Hoops to make a move for Ryan Kent in the summer.

The Liverpool youngster, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Rangers, scored in the Gers’ 2-1 loss to Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Kent at Ibrox next season, either permanently or on another loan stint.

But the Reds value Kent at around £10 million and want to cash in on him at the end of the season, thereby pricing Rangers out of a move for the winger.

And ex-Celtic player Sutton called on his former club to snap up Kent in the summer, just not to get one up on Rangers but also because he would improve the Scottish champions’ squad.

“The points gap is increasing at the top of the table but let’s not be fooled as this Celtic team still needs a major summer rebuild,” he wrote on his column for the Daily Record.

“They could do a lot worse than trying to pinch Ryan Kent from under the noses of Rangers.

“Why not? The on-loan Liverpool winger would improve Celtic and the left-hand side of the team is an issue with Scott Sinclair’s performances now so flat.”

