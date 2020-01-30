Liverpool Transfer News: Reds targeting Kai Havertz for a summer move; Bayern Munich also interested

Havertz is reportedly the subject of a three-way tussle between Liverpool, Bayern Munich and an unnamed Spanish club

The reliable Christian Falk has reported that Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is the subject of a potential three-way tussle in the summer, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and an unnamed Spanish club all interested in securing his services.

Not true. TRUE: There are still three clubs in the race to buy @kaihavertz29 in Summer. A Spanish, an English and a German. the German is: @FCBayern https://t.co/yy0FDMw4AU — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 30, 2020

Havertz is one of the most promising prospects in world football and his rapid progress under the tutelage of Peter Bosz has piqued the interest of several European heavyweights.

His Club @bayer04fussball is expecting a offer of @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 30, 2020

Immense interest in Havertz unsurprising

Adept at playing anywhere in midfield and blessed with incredible technique and in-game intelligence, the 20-year-old would be a phenomenal addition to many of the best European teams squads, and the huge interest in signing him comes as no surprise.

Falk has stated that as many as three clubs – one from England, one from Spain and one from Germany – are interested in signing Havertz in the summer.

He revealed that the interested German club is Bayern Munich, while Leverkusen are expecting Liverpool to be the English club who come up with an offer for the versatile midfield phenomenon. However, there still isn’t information on which Spanish club are interested in acquiring his services.

Irrespective, Bayern and Liverpool could both be equally enticing destinations for Havertz to choose from. Moving to the Bavarian giants and continuing his progression at the best club in Germany without having to move abroad is appealing, whilst the lure of moving to the Premier League and playing for Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut who are arguably one of the best sides in the world at the moment is equally interesting.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January 2020 transfer window