Liverpool Transfer News: Reds to sign 17-year-old Dutchman Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle

What's the story?

Liverpool appear to have made their first signing of this summer transfer window by securing the transfer of 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

The teenager is scheduled to undergo his medical at Anfield on Wednesday after Liverpool won the race to sign the Netherlands Under-19 international, who was also being chased by Bayern Munich, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam.

In case you didn't know...

After making his senior club debut with PEC Zwolle in March 2018, van den Berg has gone on to make 15 Eredisivie appearances for the Dutch club this season, impressing everyone with his maturity and solidity in the centre of defence.

Considered one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football, Italian Serie A side Sampdoria had a £2.25million bid for the youngster rejected in January. A product of the PEC Zwolle academny, van den Berg has represented Netherlands at the Under-19 level

The heart of the matter

As reported by the Telegraph, Liverpool have made van den Berg their first signing of the summer and expect the youngster to spend next season acclimatising and learning before trying to break into the Reds senior squad.

Van den berg has developed by leaps and bounds under the tutelage of former Manchester United centre-back Jaap Stam, who was appointed PEC boss last year. Standing at a commanding 6' 2" tall, he has a commanding presence in the box.

The teenager will initially join the Liverpool’s Academy setup, and will play for the under-18 and under-23 sides. Should he show the potential that everyone expects him to have, it will not be soon before we see him in senior colours.

Full story as #LFC close in on signing of Dutch U19 defender Sepp van den Berg.



One for Academy initially, but seen as a player with first-team potential in the long term. Already made 20+ appearances in Eredivisie. https://t.co/YJlvMOXbyQ — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 24, 2019

What's next?

Liverpool begin their pre-season with a friendly against Tranmere on 12th July, set to be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.