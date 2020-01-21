Liverpool Transfer News: Reds unwilling to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave in January amidst Roma interest

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool will reject any incoming bid for Xherdan Shaqiri and are not willing to let the player leave Merseyside this month. Roma are particularly interested in the Swiss international and according to various reports, even saw a bid being rejected recently.

Shaqiri has only made only 3 starts for Liverpool this season and has played second fiddle to fan-favourite Mohamed Salah, but it has been claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sees the forward as an important part of his squad and there is no chance that a deal will be sanctioned this month.

The Italian club reportedly see Shaqiri as a potential replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, who recently suffered an ACL injury and want to sign the player on a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer transfer window.

With Zaniolo now out for the rest of the season and Shaqiri virtually unattainable, the Serie A outfit reportedly see AC Milan's Suso as an alternate target and a potential replacement for the Italian midfielder.

Elsewhere, it is believed that Shaqiri himself could be on a lookout for a move away due to the recent arrival of Takumi Minamino and the Reds possibly looking to sign another attacker in the summer.

