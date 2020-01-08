Liverpool Transfer News: Rhian Brewster completed loan move to Swansea City

Vishal Subramanian

Jan 08, 2020

Rhian Brewster is set to join Swansea City until the end of the season

Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on a loan deal until the end of the season, Liverpool have confirmed on their official website. The teenage striker is set to reunite Steve Copper and the paid had a fruitful time together with the England U-17 set up, there the Three Lions won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017, with Brewster finishing the tournament as the top scorer with 8 goals.

The 19-year-old has struggled for game time this season at the Merseyside club and faced the impossible task of displacing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane from the starting XI. Although Jurgen Klopp was initially against sanctioning a loan deal for the striker, the situation has changed in recent weeks, leading to a swift agreement with the Welsh club.

Brewster has featured just three times for the reigning European champions this season and failed to score a goal in over 180 minutes of football in all competitions for the senior side. The Englishman recently signed a long-term deal at the club and is highly regarded by the manager, as he is viewed as one for the future.

The teenager is expected to get regular game time under the tutelage of a manager who he has worked with before and it remains to be seen if he enjoys a productive spell with the Championship club.