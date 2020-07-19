Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: £135 million price tag slapped on target, complication in pursuit of a winger, and more - 19th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we take a look at the complications that the Reds face in their pursuit of a Premier League winger, the hefty price tag slapped on one of their targets and more.

£135 million price tag slapped on Liverpool target Adama Traore

Adama Traore

It is safe to say Liverpool's transfer plans have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reds appeared to be in pole position to secure the signing of Timo Werner, but had to pull out because of the financial ramifications of the pandemic that saw the German move to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side have recently been linked with Wolves sensation Adama Traore who has had a breakthrough season of sorts. He had some stellar performances in big games, especially against Manchester City. The Spanish speedster has garnered the interest of some of the biggest clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to Sportsmole, Wolves have slapped a hefty £135 million price tag on the 24-year-old. Klopp has previously expressed his admiration for Adama Traore, but the Reds are now sure to be deterred by the enormous price tag slapped on the Spaniard.

Liverpool suffer blow in pursuit of Ligue 1 striker Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

After missing out on the signing of Timo Werner, it looks like Liverpool are set to miss out on the signing of another striker. The Reds have been linked with prolific Ligue 1 forward Victor Osimhen who is set to leave Lille as the Ligue 1 outfit tries to balance their books to absorb the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osimhen had been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent times, and it has also been said that Klopp had established contact with the entourage of the 21-year-old.

However, according to L'Equipe, the Nigerian international is set to snub the interest from Premier League duo of Liverpool and Manchester United, as he has his heart set on a move to Serie A outfit Napoli. Speaking about their pursuit of Osimhen, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli said:

"Osimhen is a very good player, but there are lots of other teams who want him and we're working on other fronts too.

He changed his agent, so now we have to start all over again. It's a complex and difficult set of negotiations."

Liverpool interested in Premier League winger Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr

Following their recent disappointment in the pursuit of Timo Werner, it is now being reported that Liverpool have shifted their interest to Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. The 22-year-old arrived at Watford last year for a fee in the region of £30 million and has been one of the few positives in what has been a difficult season for the Hornets.

Sarr played an instrumental role in ending Liverpool's pursuit of going the entire domestic league season unbeaten; his double helped the relegation-threatened outfit clinch an impressive 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's side just before the lockdown came into effect.

The Senegalese international has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, according to reports, Liverpool's hopes of signing the 22-year-old may be hampered because of a long-term beef between the heirarchy of Watford and Liverpool, a beef that dates back to 2016 when the Reds tried to sign Piotr Zielinski from Udinese who have the same owners as Watford.