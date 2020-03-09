Timo Werner to sign and be loaned back to Leipzig, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell and Carlos possible signings? Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 9th March 2020

Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Liverpool transfer news roundup for the day. It’s been a tremendous season for the Reds, who look set to win their first-ever Premier League title, but with some adverse results recently, Jurgen Klopp could be tempted into the transfer market to strengthen his squad during the summer.

Here are the latest rumours surrounding Liverpool and their potential transfer moves.

Werner to sign and then be loaned back to Leipzig?

German striker Timo Werner has long been linked with a move to Anfield, but today has seen the emergence of an interesting rumour surrounding the RB Leipzig man.

Werner, who recently stated that he’d be interested in a move to a “big team”, is said to have a release clause of around £50m – and the Liverpool Echo – via German publication Bild is reporting that if the Reds do sign him, they could be willing to send him back to Leipzig on loan for the 2020-21 season.

That could push Liverpool ahead of other potential suitors such as Barcelona and Inter Milan in the queue, and the Reds do have a history with such moves, as they did a similar deal with Leipzig in 2017 for the signing of Naby Keita.

Reds to make £20m thanks to smart work from Edwards

The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool are set to make a cool £20m this summer thanks to some shrewd work done in the transfer market by their Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

The report is all about former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto, who moved to Lazio in the summer of 2016, with part of the deal entitling the Reds to 30% of any fee the Serie A club might sell him for in the future.

Alberto – who moved to Anfield from Sevilla in 2013 for £7.2m but turned out to be a flop – has starred in Italy, scoring 5 goals and registering 14 assists this season. That means Lazio have slapped a price tag of just under £70m on him, and so if he were to move, Liverpool would make around £20m.

Rashica to move to Anfield on a cut-price deal?

Werder Bremen’s Kosovan attacker Milot Rashica has been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp apparently wishing to strengthen his attack in time for the 2020-21 season. Bild had been reporting that the player has a £31.5m release clause in his contract, but could the Reds get him for cheaper?

According to Rousing the Kop, yes; they’re stating that Werder may be forced to sell Rashica for a much cheaper price due to the likelihood of their relegation from the Bundesliga. They’ve lost their last 4 games in a row now and are 8 points from safety, although they do have a game in hand on their rivals.

With the Reds using a similar tactic to sign Andrew Robertson cheaply two summers ago, this one could be worth keeping an eye on.

Reds linked to Chukwueze and Cantwell

The Express is reporting that Jurgen Klopp definitely intends to “build a great team” at Liverpool, and so they are suggesting that the Reds could be interested in a number of new players. The aforementioned Werner and Rashica are amongst them, but the report also names Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal, Todd Cantwell of Norwich City and Diego Carlos of Sevilla.

Carlos – a defender – would reportedly replace Dejan Lovren, who may be sold in the summer, while Chukwueze would be an alternative should the Reds fail to ink Rashica or choose to sell Xherdan Shaqiri.

Norwich’s Cantwell meanwhile would be seen as a straight replacement for the likely outgoing Adam Lallana, although the report also suggests that Klopp may not wish to sign a new player in the attacking midfield position due to the emergence of academy prospect Curtis Jones.

