Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan's stance on Frank Kessie revealed, Reds set to offer several players with new contracts, and more - 31 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 31, 2021.

Liverpool trying to secure several players’ long-term futures at the club

After securing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future on Saturday, Liverpool are working on providing several more first-team players with new deals.

Alexander-Arnold has signed a new deal that will keep him at Liverpool until the summer of 2025. As per Paul Joyce, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane are next in line for new deals.

Liverpool have signed just one player this summer and have prioritized securing the futures of their core players.

AC Milan will not sell Frank Kessie this summer

Journalist Stefano Scacchi has revealed that AC Milan will cling on to Frank Kessie this summer even if it means they might lose him for free next summer.

Kessie has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as the Reds look to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Milan are trying to secure Kessie’s future, but Liverpool have been linked with a move as they could offer him a more lucrative deal.

Scacchi, however, has revealed that Milan will not want to sell too many players ahead of next season. The Italian giants have already lost Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu as free agents.

“They would rather lose him on a free than sell him this summer. FC Inter will try to sign him as a free agent next summer (maybe with an offer of €6 million in wages). And I think that many Premier League clubs will try to do the same, (offering more money than what he is earning at Milan). But, after missing [Gianluigi] Donnarumma and [Hakan] Calhanoglu for zero Euros, AC Milan's management and ownership will do everything possible to keep Kessie in Milanello," revealed Scacchi.

Liverpool will use Oxlade-Chamberlain as a backup for Roberto Firmino

As per journalist David Lynch, Liverpool will use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a back-up for Roberto Firmino next season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has featured in a false nine role during pre-season, and could get more game time in that role in 2021-22.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will sign a backup for Firmino, who has been a key player in the front three for Jürgen Klopp in the last four seasons.

