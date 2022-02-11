Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Attacker says he wants to remain at Anfield, Klopp makes honest admission about the squad, and more - 10 February 2022

Liverpool put in an assured display in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City on Sunday in their first game after the winter break. They beat the Championship side 3-1 and will take on Norwich City in the fifth round in March.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders will next face Leicester City this Thursday in the league.

Today's Reds roundup features an update from Jurgen Klopp on his squad depth and some tidbits about Takumi Minamino and Tyler Morton. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key Liverpool stories as of February 10, 2022.

Klopp says current Liverpool squad is the strongest he has had

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the depth of his current squad by claiming it is the best he has ever had as a manager:

“It’s the first time in my life I’ve been in this position because in Germany we only have three competitions – two plus the Champions League. This is the strongest squad, there is no doubt about that. If that wasn’t the case then that means that we have got weaker over the years."

“We’ve always had a strong squad. That we didn’t make it so far in four competitions in the years before is for a bunch of different reasons. Timing is important in football, as in life, and when you come through a brilliant December on three wheels, for example, then it gets a bit bumpy in January when the cup competitions start properly.”

The Reds signed Luis Diaz in January to add more depth to their attack. They will look to end the season with some silverware with them being well and truly alive in all four competitions.

Tyler Morton outlines Liverpool ambitions

Liverpool academy graduate Tyler Morton has revealed he wants to fight for a place in the senior team after getting a taste of it this season.

“It's the best team in the world, in my opinion. Just to even step foot on the training pitch every single day is surreal. I love it. It's something I couldn't have even thought of a couple of years ago. Now that it has come true, I've got to make sure I fight for my place. I'll just keep fighting for what I want to achieve," Morton said.

Morton has been used in all the competitions Liverpool have played in so far, and got a start against Tottenham in the Premier League last year after earning Klopp’s trust.

Minamino wants Anfield stay

Takumi Minamino has revealed that he wants to remain at Anfield but he isn’t happy with what he has achieved at the club so far.

"Playing for Liverpool was my childhood dream. I am really happy to be here as the club's first Asian player. I would love to achieve something here, and I am not satisfied with the result yet,” Minamino said.

The Japanese star was linked with a January exit but remained at Anfield as the Reds wanted the requisite squad depth to challenge on multiple fronts over the second half of the season.

Minamino has so far been used sparingly in the league but has featured regularly in the cup competitions. He has scored seven goals across all competitions, but five of them have come in the cups.

