Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona reject Reds star, Jurgen Klopp wants Chelsea target, and more - July 14, 2023

Liverpool have been taking their transfer business slow this summer but have now accelerated following interest in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Both midfielders are open to moving to the Middle East, and that has seen a host of players get linked with the Reds.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has also been linked with a move away from the club, leaving Jurgen Klopp short on options in the midfield. They have registered interest in Romeo Lavia and Khéphren Thuram, but now more names are emerging.

On that note, here are the top Liverpool transfer and rumors on July 14, 2023.

Barcelona reject chance to re-sign Liverpool star

Spanish journalist Toni Juanmari has reported that Barcelona are not interested in signing Thiago Alcantara this summer. Xavi wants experienced midfielders signed this summer but does not believe that the Liverpool star will improve his team.

The midfielder joined Barcelona's youth setup in 2005 and made his debut for the first team in 2009. He was with the senior side for four years before moving to Bayern Munich and eventually joining Liverpool in 2020.

The 32-year-old wants to return to Spain after injuries have made it tough for him at Anfield. In the three seasons with the Reds, he has missed 66 games and that is one of the reasons why Xavi has vetoed the move.

Liverpool keeping tabs on injured 22-year-old star

Liverpool's new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has reportedly not stopped monitoring the progress of Manu Kone. The Frenchman was injured in the U-21 Euros and is expected to be out of action for six weeks.

With the Reds looking to add midfield reinforcements, Kone is one of the names linked with the move to Anfield. However, the injury during the tournament saw them cool their interest and focus on other targets like Lavia and Thuram.

German journalist Christian Falk has now reported on CaughtOffside that Schmadtke has not given up on Kone and is still thinking of ways to get the deal done this summer.

Jordan Henderson waiting for clubs to agree fee

English journalist Neil Jones has reported that Jordan Henderson has agreed an offer from Al-Ettifaq. The Saudi Arabian side have tabled a whopping £700k per week and have been pushing to sign him this week.

Steven Gerrard, the club's new manager, has been the driving force behind the move. He believes that the Englishman will help him a lot in the Middle East, where he will get the chance to play regularly.

Jones adds that Henderson is now waiting for the Reds to accept a fee with Al-Ettifaq before making his move official. The former Sunderland star will be leaving Anfield after making 492 appearances for the Reds, should the two clubs agree on a fee.