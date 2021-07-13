Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Brentford in pole position to sign Reds attacker, Serie A side will sell attacker for £35million, and more - 13 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 12, 2021.

Brentford in pole position to sign Liverpool’s Harry Wilson

Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson is expected to leave the club this summer and Brentford are amongst several sides interested in signing him.

The Welshman had a promising spell on loan at Cardiff City last season, and Liverpool are hoping to raise around £15 million from his sale.

After several loan spells away from the club, Wilson will be offloaded permanently this summer as he has failed to break into the senior team on a regular basis.

Brentford, after securing promotion to the top-flight last season, are looking to add more experience and depth to their attack and are in pole position to sign Wilson.

Wilson played a part for Wales at Euro 2020, and has a contract with Liverpool that runs until 2023.

Liverpool’s interest in Domenico Berardi is serious

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad and add more freshness to their attack this summer, and have put Domenico Berardi on their radar.

The 26-year old played a key role for Italy as they won Euro 2020 on Sunday, and will be sold by Sassuolo for a fee of £35 million or more.

Although Liverpool have a tight budget this summer, £35 million is a decent fee for Berardi, who at 26 would be a long-term addition to the club.

❗️Domenico Berardi’s (26) agent has been approached by Liverpool FC who have asked about the player. Jürgen Klopp’s side are ready to bid for him and ‘join the auction’. Sassuolo want at least £35M for the winger.



Source: @CorSport

Country: Italy 🇮🇹 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 13, 2021

Liverpool relied heavily on Mohamed Salah’s goals last season, as the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino often flattered to deceive.

Berardi, on the other hand, managed 17 goals and seven assists for Sassuolo last season in Serie A.

Liverpool set to offer Alisson Becker a new deal

The Reds want to extend Alisson Becker’s stay at Anfield and are progressing well with their negotiations with the Brazilian and his representatives.

Alisson has been a key cog for the Reds since moving from AS Roma in 2018, and has a contract with Liverpool that runs until 2024.

🎖• Liverpool are 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 progressing in talks with Alisson for a new contract. He is getting closer to signing his extension with #LFC.



Source: @FabrizioRomano

Format: @PodcastHereWeGo

Country: Italy 🇮🇹 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 13, 2021

After a difficult season last time around, Alisson finished strongly and helped Liverpool achieve a top four finish.

Alisson has been one of the most consistent performers in the league, and Liverpool want to reward him with a new contract as per Fabrizio Romano.

