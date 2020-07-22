Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Deal agreed to sign Polish forward, CEO keen on £54m Timo Werner alternative, and more - 22nd July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Reds agreeing a deal for a Polish forward, CEO Peter Moore's interest in Timo Werner's alternative, and more.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Polish forward

While Liverpool's blockbuster plans for the summer transfer window of 2020 had to be put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications, the Reds continue to strengthen the team whenever an opportunity arises.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign forward Mateusz Musialowski from fourth tier Polish outfit SMS Lodz.

The 16-year-old Polish U17 international is touted as one of the best prospects coming out of Poland, and it seems that Musialowski will continue his development with Liverpool. The report claims that the Reds had been following the teenager for a number of years and had to beat a number of clubs to his signature.

Liverpool CEO keen on £54 million Timo Werner alternative

Liverpool had to miss out on the signing of Timo Werner because of the unanticipated impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on the finances of the newly crowned Premier League champions, with Chelsea taking advantage of the situation and completing the signing of the German forward.

However, the Reds are not prepared to miss out on another top target. According to RAI Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore is keen on bringing Lille forward Victor Osimhen to the club and has been in contact with the Nigerian's entourage.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season and was close to leaving the French outfit for Napoli in a deal reportedly worth £54 million. However, Osimhen stalled on contract talks with the Serie A side as he explores a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are keen on the services of the Nigerian forward but a potential stumbling block could be the timing of the deal, with the French outfit desperately in need of cash to balance their books. Venerato said:

"Yesterday there was a telephone contact for Osimhen, D’Avila called Cristiano Giuntoli, and this gives us hope.

"In recent days he always postponed, despite having always responded with great grace. In England, there have been contacts, live meetings with the Liverpool chief scout.

"This agent is very close to the Liverpool CEO, who is pushing a lot for Osimhen, but the timing of the market is different from ours."

Liverpool ready to accept £6 million bid for outcast

According to Express, Liverpool are open to selling out-of-favour goalkeeper Loris Karius for a fee in the region of £6 million. The German shot-stopper has not featured for the Reds since his abysmal display in the 2018 Champions League final, which Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.

According to the report, Jurgen Klopp has given the go-ahead to sell the 27-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Besiktas. Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier are in pole position to sign Karius.