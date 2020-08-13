Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder ready to open talks with the Reds, club-record fee demanded for top target, and more - 12th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest update on Georginio Wijnaldum's contract situation, the enormous price tag slapped on one of the top targets, and more.

Wijnaldum open for Liverpool contract talks

Georginio Wijnaldum and his representatives are reportedly ready to begin contract talks with Liverpool ahead of next season. The Dutch international has one year left on his current deal with the Anfield outfit, and there has been growing speculation about his future.

According to reports, Wijnaldum's entourage is prepared to enter into contract negotiations with Liverpool, with the 29-year-old said to be keen on extending his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool's links with Thiago Alcantara had cast further doubt on Wijnaldum's future, but Reds fans will now be relieved to know that Wijnaldum's camp is looking to extend his stay.

Watford slap club-record £40 million price tag on Ismaila Sarr

Watford have slapped a staggering £40 million price tag on Ismaila Sarr

Watford are demanding a club-record £40 million for the services of winger Ismaila Sarr. The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season and are resigned to losing some of their biggest stars, including Sarr.

However, Watford have reportedly slapped a £40 million price tag on the 22-year-old, who has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

The Senegalese winger was instrumental in Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool back in February, a defeat that ended the Reds' hopes of going the domestic season unbeaten.

With Liverpool currently reeling under the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen whether they decide to splash this kind of cash on one player.

Liverpool not considering a move for Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with many reports claiming that the last stumbling block in the transfer is the fee to be agreed between the two clubs.

However, according to Sky Sports, Liverpool are not currently in the market for a midfielder, with the Reds currently stacked in that department. The report further adds that should Jurgen Klopp choose to strengthen the midfield, then Thiago will definitely be high on their list of targets.

Thiago is currently on the last year of his contract with Bayern Munich and has informed the club that he wants to move out for a fresh challenge.