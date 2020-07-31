Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Polish sensation signs for the Reds, Klopp open to letting duo leave, and more - 31st July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest regarding two players that Jurgen Klopp is open to selling, Liverpool's interest in teenage sensation, and more.

Polish sensation joins Liverpool

Liverpool have signed teenage sensation Mateusz Musialowski from Polish outfit SMS Lodz. The Reds had been monitoring the situation of the forward for a while now, and it now appears they finally have their target.

Musialowski has taken to Instagram to post a picture of himself at Liverpool's Kirkby Academy, and has updated his bio to reflect that he is a part of Liverpool FC. The winger has been signed on a scholarship contract as he is just 16 years old, and will be offered a full time contract when he turns 17.

Musialowski is one of the biggest prospects to be coming out of Poland in recent years, and had been the subject of interest from several clubs across Europe.

Jurgen Klopp open to letting duo leave

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is open to letting the duo of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic leave in the ongoing transfer window. According to reports, the German is open to selling the duo in order to raise funds for a significant summer signing.

Both Grujic and Wilson have spent the last two seasons on loan away from Anfield. While Grujic has been a regular for Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, Wilson got relegated with Bournemouth earlier in the month having impressed in his loan spell with Derby before that. The duo have been deemed surplus from requirements and Liverpool are actively looking to move them on to free up funds.

Liverpool set to battle with Arsenal for teenage goalkeeping sensation

Liverpool are set to go head to head with rivals Arsenal for the signing of teenage goalkeeping sensation Ricardo van der Laan, according to reports. The 17 year old has caught the eye of many clubs across Europe with his performances for the Belenenses academy.

According to the report, Liverpool and Arsenal are two of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing the Portuguese. The Portugal Under-18 shot stopper has featured on the bench of the senior side on a number of occasions, and has also made four appearances for Belenenses' Under-23 side.

Van der Laan just has a year left on his contract with the Liga NOS side, as Belenenses faces an uphill battle to keep hold of their brightest prospect.