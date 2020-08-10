Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Premier League champions to complete their first signing of the current transfer window, Reds make contact with the 'next Neymar' and more - 9th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Reds' potential first signing of the summer transfer window, their decision to establish contact with the "next Neymar" and more.

Liverpool close to completing the signing of Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool are close to completing their first signing of the transfer window, with Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas set to join the Anfield outfit in an £11.75 million deal. The Reds had been in the market for a back-up left-back to deputise for Andy Robertson, and recently saw a bid rejected for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis.

Liverpool and Norwich fail to reach an agreement for Jamal Lewis, with the Premier League champions close to signing Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover at left-back for €13m (£11.75m) from Olympiacos. Medical expected early next week. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 9, 2020

The Reds then turned their attention to Tsimikas and are set to seal his signature in the coming days. The 24-year-old Greek defender is due to arrive in England for a medical, with the deal set to be made official subsequently.

Kostas Tsimikas will be soon in UK to sign as new Liverpool player. He’s going to sign until June 2025. Contract details and then... here-we-go 🤝🔴 #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2020

Liverpool establish contact with the "next Neymar"

Liverpool have established contact with Vasco de Gama teenage attacker Talles Magno. The 18-year-old sensation has drawn comparisons with PSG winger Neymar because of his playing style and has even been dubbed as the "next Neymar".

Magno is one of the hottest prospects coming out of Brazil and has been scouted by many clubs including Sevilla, PSG, and Bayer Leverkusen. According to Yahoo Esportes, Liverpool have contacted the teenager's entourage to check whether a move in the ongoing transfer window is feasible.

The Reds are in the market for a versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the front three. Magno, who could be available for £18 million, possesses all the right qualities to be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool ready to tie down Neco Williams to a five-year contract

Liverpool are set to offer youngster Neco Williams a new five-year contract after the 19-year-old impressed Jurgen Klopp and his staff with a string of impressive performances in his debut season. According to Goal, the Reds are keen on tying down the defender to a contract until 2025.

Williams had joined Liverpool as a six-year-old and has since shown remarkable progression to make it to the first team. The teenager made 11 appearances for the Reds this season.

In a recent interview, Williams thanked Trent Alexander-Arnold for pushing him during training as he tries to impress Klopp to earn a starting berth. He said:

"Definitely - in training now as I’m playing I’m watching him, I’m taking things in and taking stuff that he does into my game.

"In training now I’m pushing. I’m pushing him and he’s pushing me and it’s nice to have a little battle because I’m trying to fight for a place and so are all the other lads, so there’s nothing stopping us from trying to perform and putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place."