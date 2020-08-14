Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Premier League champions to sell 3 players to fund signing of £40m star, Reds make official contact with top target and more - 13th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Reds' official contact with a top target, the club's decision to sell three players to fund blockbuster £40-million signing and more.

Liverpool to sell three players to fund blockbuster £40 million signing

Liverpool could sell as many as three players to fund the £40-million signing of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to The Standard.

Sarr was instrumental in Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool back in February, a loss that ended the Anfield outfit's hopes of going the domestic league season unbeaten. The Senegalese winger scored twice against the Reds in what was one of the best individual displays of the season.

However, with Watford relegated to the Championship, the Hornets are looking to cash in on one of their prized assets and have subsequently slapped a £40-million price tag on the 22-year-old.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have seen their spending power take a huge hit because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and would be forced to sell as many as three players to fund the signing of Sarr. According to the report, they would be looking to offload Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic.

Liverpool make official contact with Bayern Munich regarding Thiago Alcantara transfer

Liverpool have established contact with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Thiago Alcantara, according to German outlet Bild.

Liverpool's interest in the former Barcelona man has been well-documented and according to the report, the Reds have approached Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to discuss the possibility of signing the 29-year-old.

Thiago is said to be looking for a change of scenery, having spent seven years with the Bundesliga outfit. However, the Bavarians' £30 million asking price for the player is said to be a potential hurdle for Liverpool. It has also been reported that Manchester City are monitoring the situation, with Pep Guardiola keep on a reunion with his former star.

Bayern Munich are open to the idea of letting the midfielder leave as he has only one year left on his current deal.

Liverpool not interested in signing Talles Magno

Liverpool are not interested in signing Vasco da Gama wonderkid Talles Magno, according to Standard Sport. The Reds had been heavily linked with a move for the teenager, who has been dubbed as the "next Neymar".

However, according to the report, Liverpool have no plans in making any moves for Magno, who would also struggle to procure a work permit to play in the Premier League.