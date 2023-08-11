Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds agree £110 million Moises Caicedo deal; club submit €60 million Federico Valverde bid, and more - August 11, 2023

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will not play in the UEFA Champions League this year. Manager Jurgen Klopp is working on his squad to return to the top four this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly agreed a £110 million move with Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the club have submitted a €60 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 11, 2023:

Liverpool agree £110 million Moises Caicedo move

Moises Caicedo is off to Anfield.

Liverpool have struck a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo for £110 million, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Ecuadorian was a priority target for Chelsea this summer, and the Blues had seen multiple bids rejected by the Seagulls in recent weeks. The London giants have struggled to match Brighton's valuation of the 21-year-old, and the Reds have now taken advantage.

Klopp has been forced to invest heavily in midfield this summer following the departures of six midfielders, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. With talks for Romeo Lavia failing to reach a conclusive end, the German manager has opted to break the bank for Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian has been outstanding for the Seagulls last season and could be a fabulous acquisition for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool submit €60 million Federico Valverde bid

Federico Valverde has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have offered Real Madrid €60 million to sign Federico Valverde, according to Anfield Central.

The Reds are looking to assemble an enviable midfield this summer and are eyeing multiple players. The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of the Uruguayan and are now eager to see him at Anfield.

Valverde has been a revelation in the last few seasons for Real Madrid. However, his position in the team has come under threat since the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Merseyside club looking to test Los Blancos' resolve by tempting them with an opening offer. However, the La Liga giants will reportedly demand €80 million to let the Uruguayan go.

Jurgen Klopp wants to turn Romeo Lavia into a star at Anfield

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp wants to transform Romeo Lavia into a star at Anfield, according to Dean Jones.

The Reds are hot on the heels of the Belgian midfielder but have seen Southampton reject three bids for him this summer. However, Klopp is adamant about taking the player to Anfield this year.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Saints are waiting for an improved bid to let Lavia go.

"The benching (in Southampton’s Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday) was a signal of the ongoing saga, and we have now reached the point of bidding where I was told Saints would start to cave in, and I think Liverpool have an awareness of that, or they would not be creeping up so gradually," said Jones.

He continued:

"They are expecting something to give in these negotiations so that they win the bidding and get the player closer to the terms they were hoping for all along."

Jones also warned that Lavia won't solve all the problems for the Merseyside club.

“I think it’s important with this Lavia deal that we realise too that he won’t solve all of Liverpool’s problems. He would not make up for the departures of Fabinho and Henderson.

"There will be a major void of experience in the middle of the park, but of course, he is still a wonderful player that Klopp wants to get hold of and mould into a Liverpool star," said Jones.

Klopp has signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.