Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to battle Chelsea for £40 million defender, Merseysiders in a three-way battle to sign forward and more - 8th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Reds going head-to-head with Chelsea for a top defensive target, a three-way battle to sign a highly-rated Liverpool forward and more.

Liverpool to battle Chelsea for Ben White

Liverpool are set to battle it out with Chelsea for the services of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White. According to Daily Star, the Reds are poised to make a £20 million bid for the defender but they will face stiff competition from the Blues.

White had a successful loan spell with Leeds United as he played an instrumental role in helping Marcelo Bielsa's side earn promotion to the Premier League. Leeds, who are keen on signing the defender, have had two bids rejected by Brighton, who value the 22-year-old at close to £40 million.

Liverpool are in the market for signing a central defender after allowing Dejan Lovren to join Russian outfit Zenit St. Petersburg.

However, according to the report, Chelsea are open to selling Antonio Rudiger in a bid to fund the move for White. The Blues are said to be open to matching or even surpassing any offer that Liverpool make for the services of White, as Frank Lampard aims for a complete overhaul of the squad ahead of next season.

Three clubs interested in Harry Wilson

Southampton are said to be the latest club to join the race to sign Liverpool forward Harry Wilson. According to Daily Mail, the Saints are set to battle it out with Newcastle United and Leeds United for the services of the 23-year-old.

Wilson spent the last season on loan with Bournemouth and was one of the few positives for the Cherries, who were relegated from the Premier League. According to the report, Liverpool are holding out for a £20 million fee for their academy graduate and will not be entertaining loan offers.

Manuel Neuer hopes of Thiago stay

Advertisement

Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is hopeful that the current run of Champions League games is not one of Thiago Alcantara's last with the German outfit.

The Bundesliga giants recorded a comfortable 4-1 win over Chelsea to book a quarter-final clash against Barcelona in the Champions League. However, Neuer is hopeful that Thiago would continue to play for the Bavarians beyond the current campaign -- amidst strong interest from Liverpool.

Neuer said:

"I hope it won’t be one of Thiago’s last games. He had to undergo surgery at the end of the [Bundesliga] season [in June] but now he’s back and 100 per cent.

"He’s a very valuable player for us, especially in ball possession. He is very important for us. He’s our engine in midfield actually."