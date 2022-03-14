Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds closing in on talented Celtic teenager, club to compete with Premier League rivals for Florian Wirtz, and more - March 14, 2022

Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table. The win helped the Reds close the gap on the Cityzens to just three points after 28 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will face Arsenal next in the Premier League on Wednesday (March 16).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, and more. So without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 14, 2022.

Liverpool set to sign talented Celtic teenager

Liverpool are close to securing a deal for Celtic teenager Ben Doak as per The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Doak has already been handed his senior debut by Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as has tried to entice the teenager into remaining with the Bhoys. However, the opportunity to work with Klopp is expected to impact Doak’s decision as the Reds are closing in on adding him to their academy.

Still only 16, Doak is one of the best talents in the Celtic academy and has attracted interest from several other top clubs as per Pearce. He has made two first-team appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

Salah is Barcelona’s back up option

Barcelona are looking to add more firepower to their attack, but are currently assessing their options. The Blaugrana have been linked with a move to sign Erling Haaland, who will be available for a fee of €75 million in the summer.

That, however, is a steep fee for a club who are not in a healthy financial situation at the moment. Haaland is also bound to draw the interest of multiple big clubs who could be in a better financial situation than Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

The club and the Egyptian have so far hit a wall with regards to a contract extension, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will sell him in the summer.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona are considering signing Salah as an alternative should they miss out on Haaland. Salah will only have a year remaining on his deal this summer and Liverpool might let him go for a cut-price fee to ensure they do not lose him for free in 2023.

Reds linked with Florian Wirtz swoop

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz, who has been dubbed a future Ballon d’Or winner by Germany head coach Hansi Flick.

The 18-year-old is a supremely talented attacking midfielder who has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season. He has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, but Klopp’s presence could play a crucial role for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will sign Wirtz this summer after the German’s season-ending injury over the weekend.

Wirtz suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Koln on Sunday and is not expected to feature again this campaign. He made 31 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen before his injury, and scored ten times while laying out 14 assists.

