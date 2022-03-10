Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to compete with Arsenal for Ligue 1 striker, defender asks for a summer move away from Anfield, and more - March 10, 2022

Liverpool scraped a 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League. This allowed the Reds to stay within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, who are six points ahead of them, having played an extra game.

The Merseyside outfit lost 1-0 to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. However, courtesy of their 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro, the Reds qualified for the last eight.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (March 13).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Jonathan David and Joe Gomez. So without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 10, 2022.

Liverpool and Arsenal set to compete for Jonathan David

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with Arsenal in the summer transfer window to sign Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Reds are expected to be in the market to add more firepower to their attack, with Divock Origi set to leave as a free agent.

𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐤 @Ritwik_Mdx09 Arsenal and Liverpool are favourites to sign Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David . #AFC #LFC #LOSC



Arsenal are also in a similar situation as the duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to depart in the summer. The Gunners are in dire need of a striker, and Le10Sport claim they are set to compete with Liverpool for David.

There is reportedly interest from PSG too, but rumors suggest David prefers a move to England. The Canadian has featured 35 times for Lille across all competitions, and has scored 16 times in the process.

Graham Potter admits Liverpool are one of the best, but are beatable

Brighton will have the tough task of stopping Liverpool this Saturday. The Seagulls' manager Graham Potter has admitted that while the Reds are one of the best teams in the world, they are not unbeatable.

Potter was quoted as saying by Sussex Live:

“I think even Jurgen [Klopp] would say they [Liverpool] aren’t unbeatable. I think what it is fair to say is that they are one of the best teams in the world. They have played at an incredible level for a consistent amount of time now. Full respect for them, for Jurgen, for his staff and players because of what they have achieved.”

The Seagulls held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture and will look to match that result, if not better it.

Gomez looking for a summer move away from the club

English centre-back Joe Gomez is reportedly hoping the club will sanction a move in the summer transfer window.

Gomez has struggled for playing time this season, and is currently behind the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



anfieldwatch.co.uk/joe-gomez-want… Joe Gomez has asked Liverpool to sanction a move away this summer and a host of Premier League clubs are already interested... Joe Gomez has asked Liverpool to sanction a move away this summer and a host of Premier League clubs are already interested... 👀 anfieldwatch.co.uk/joe-gomez-want…

As per Graeme Bailey (h/t Anfield Watch), Gomez is attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Leicester City.

The England international suffered a knee injury last season, and hasn’t been able to re-establish himself as the first choice since returning from injury last summer. He has made just 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

