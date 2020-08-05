Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds contact agents of £40 million star, Defender close to signing, and more - 04th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Reds establish contact with the agents of a £40 million winger, update on Aissa Mandi, and more.

Liverpool establish contact with agents of Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool are one of three Premier League sides to have established contact with the representatives of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to reports. The 22 year old single-handedly ended Liverpool's hopes of completing the domestic league season unbeaten, as he inspired Watford to a 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's side back in February.

However, with Watford now relegated to the Championship, it is likely that many clubs would test the resolve of the Hornets regarding one of their hottest prospects. Sarr joined Watford in 2019 for a fee in the region of £30 million, and has dazzled the Premier League with his skill and pace on a couple of occasions.

The Reds are understood to be in the market for a forward who can fit in anywhere across the front three. While they failed to complete the signing of Timo Werner -- who was snapped up by Chelsea -- because of the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, they surely have the financial resources to complete this deal. Watford are expected to demand around £40 million for the services of Sarr.

However, Liverpool are not the only club in pursuit of Sarr with Crystal Palace and Wolves also interested in the 22-year-old. Although, according to reports, Palace or Wolves will only make a move for the winger should they lose Wilfried Zaha or Adama Traore, respectively.

Liverpool close to completing signing of Aissa Mandi

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, according to French outlet beIN Sports (via talkSPORT). The Reds are in the market to sign a replacement for Dejan Lovren, who recently completed a move to Zenit St. Petersburg.

It had previously been reported that Liverpool and Betis were slightly apart on their valuation of Mandi, however, according to beIN Sports, the Reds are on the verge of signing him. Mandi is a versatile central defender who can also cover at the left-back position -- a position Liverpool are also looking to strengthen.

Liverpool feel they have ready-made Adam Lallana replacement

Liverpool are confident that they have a ready-made replacement for Adam Lallana within the club, according to journalist James Pearce. According to Pearce, the club hierarchy are confident that youngster Curtis Jones is the perfect replacement for the 32-year-old.

Lallana moved to Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer, bringing an end to his six-year long spell with the Anfield outfit. Pearce said:

"Liverpool view [Jones] as almost the perfect replacement for Adam Lallana, who of course has moved on in a free transfer to Brighton."