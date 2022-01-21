Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds looking to sign Portuguese ace for £5million, forward linked with a move to Barcelona, and more - 21 January 2022

With the January transfer window now open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to cut down on the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up on them in the coming months.

Liverpool put in a classy display in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday to beat Arsenal and progress to the final. They will now hope to beat Crystal Palace in their next game in the Premier League on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 21, 2022.

Barcelona keeping tabs on Roberto Firmino

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Roberto Firmino from Liverpool. Blaugrana are trying to offload Ousmane Dembele in January to make room for a new arrival.

Despite signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Barcelona are interested in replacing Sergio Aguero with Firmino. Aguero was forced to retire from football due to a heart issue.

Firmino will enter the final year of his Liverpool contract later this summer. There are no talks to extend his contract as yet, but it’s unlikely Liverpool will sell him in January.

The Reds lack depth in attack as they are without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah right now. The duo are on international duty.

Klopp unsure if Oxlade-Chamberlain will be available for Crystal Palace clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missed Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal on Thursday due to an ankle issue. The midfielder’s involvement against Crystal Palace remains in doubt.

Jurgen Klopp revealed in his press conference that he hopes the former Arsenal man will be able to train ahead of the Crystal Palace fixture.

Liverpool have enough cover in midfield with Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho available for Klopp to choose from.

Liverpool eye a £5million swoop for Carvalho

Liverpool are hoping to sign their next Harvey Elliot from Fulham, as they have been heavily linked with a £5million move for Fabio Carvalho.

The Portuguese will be out of contract this summer, and the Reds are hoping a bid worth £5million will get the job done as Fulham will not want to lose him for free.

Carvalho has been in scintillating form for Fulham in the Championship and has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for the Cottagers so far this season.

