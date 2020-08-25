Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds still to make contact for star midfielder, Celtic defender linked, and more - 25th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds still to make contact regarding the transfer of a star midfielder, identifying a replacement for the departed Dejan Lovren, and more.

Bayern yet to receive Reds contact for Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge today confirmed that the Reds haven't yet made contact with the European champions about a deal for midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Rummenigge confirmed that Thiago was on his way out of the club, with Liverpool being heavily linked with pursuing his signature. However, the Bayern CEO has denied any communication from Liverpool so far.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Thiago:



"We always read a lot about Liverpool, but they haven't contacted us yet." (BILD)

Rummenigge did say, though, that keeping Thiago at Bayern would be unlikely, especially after what he saw at the squad meeting after the UEFA Champions League final.

“Yesterday we had the meeting with our employees and his whole family was there, and they wandered around the Allianz in great nostalgia, I would say. It looked a lot like goodbye, as if he had made up his mind,” the CEO said.

Rummenigge had earlier said that Bayern would sell Thiago for any fee in the region of €30m, and that they would negotiate a "fair price" with any club that wanted the Brazilian.

Liverpool linked to Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Liverpool are interested in signing Norwegian centre-back Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic.The young defender has been recently linked with moves to AC Milan and Leicester City, with the Scottish champions said to want £20m for his services.

Liverpool are definitely thought to be in the market for a centre-back, with Dejan Lovren having left the club to join Zenit St. Petersburg last month.

Ajer was offered a new contract by the Scottish club earlier this year but turned it down. In March, Ajer's agent had said that he would not extend his contract with the Hoops.

He will not extend his contract with Celtic and will leave this summer."There are several clubs who are interested, but I can't go into their names."There are many who have followed him for a long period."There are also clubs who would like to have him, but who cannot afford it. There is generally great interest in Kristoffer."

Liverpool sign German youngster from Hoffenheim

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Melkamu Frauendorff from Hoffenheim, with the youngster set to link up with the Reds' U18 team at first.

🆕Liverpool have signed a 16-year-old German youth international from Hoffenheim.



My full story👇https://t.co/w82SS4aQZp

The Liverpool Echo have said that the deal was approved by the Premier League and the FA a couple of weeks ago, and is the third highly-rated teenager signed by the Reds in this summer transfer window.

Polish goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek signed from FC Wroclaw while midfielder Mateusz Musiałowski signed for the Reds, from SMS Lodz, earlier this summer.