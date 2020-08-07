Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds submit opening bid for top target, Thiago move in jeopardy and more - 6th August 2020 

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest update on Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool's opening bid for a top defender and more.

Liverpool's opening bid for Jamal Lewis rejected by Norwich City

Norwich City have rejected Liverpool's opening bid of £10 million for full-back Jamal Lewis, according to the Mirror. The Canaries have been relegated from the Premier League and are resigned to losing some of their top stars. However, they value Lewis at almost twice what Liverpool have offered.

The Reds have seen their transfer plans drastically affected because of the coronavirus pandemic and are only looking to recruit at key positions. Left-back is one of the positions that the Anfield outfit need to address ahead of next season, as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare for their first-ever Premier League title defence.

Liverpool had been linked with a move for Lewis for a while, and the Reds have followed it up with an official bid. The offer also includes a significant sell-on clause but it was not enough to test the resolve of Norwich City.

Thiago prefers PSG move over Liverpool

Liverpool have long been linked with Thiago Alcantara but a transfer has not yet materialised. It has been reported that the Premier League champions are some way short of Bayern Munich's valuation of the Spanish midfielder.

However, according to reports in Germany, Thiago would instead prefer a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The Spaniard is relishing the prospect of sharing the pitch with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool face competition for Aissa Mandi

Real Betis are believed to have rejected Liverpool's £9 million bid for Aissa Mandi

Advertisement

Liverpool are set to face stiff competition in their pursuit of Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi. According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce are interested in the services of the 28-year-old, while West Ham are also monitoring his contract situation.

Liverpool are in the market for a central defender after the transfer of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St. Petersburg and have been heavily linked with a move for Mandi. It has also been reported that the Reds have had a £9 million bid rejected by Betis as the Spanish side value the defender at £10.8 million.

Betis, meanwhile, have not given up hopes on extending the stay of the defender, and are currently in talks with the 28-year-old to extend his contract. Mandi is out of contract with Betis in less than a year's time.