Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds unwilling to meet Salah's wage demands, defensive ace on Newcastle United's radar, and more - 13 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup last Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal and get through to the Carabao Cup final.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 13, 2022.

Newcastle United want Nat Phillips

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips has been linked with an exit this January and the defender is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

The Reds, however, will only sell him for a fee of £15 million after extending his contract last summer.

Phillips put in some outstanding displays for the Reds in the Premier League last season, but has struggled for regular playing time so far this season.

Newcastle are looking to add more quality to their squad. Having signed Chris Wood to strengthen their attack, the Magpies now want to sign a defensive player to aide their survival bid this season.

John Barnes says the Reds should target Bellingham and Bissouma

Liverpool legend John Barnes feels Yves Bissouma and Jude Bellingham would be ideal for the Reds.

“If we look at Manchester City, they will want a completely different type of player; someone who’s comfortable on the ball and who has a different profile. But for Liverpool, they want hard working midfielders who have a good work rate, high energy, a willingness to get up and down the pitch, and don’t dribble too much. Bellingham and Bissouma are two players that would suit Liverpool whereas other clubs might look at other options,” Barnes said.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for both Bissouma and Bellingham, but the latter is likely to cost a lot of money.

Bissouma too will reportedly cost Liverpool £50 million as Brighton will not sell the midfielder for cheap in January.

Liverpool not prepared to meet Mohamed Salah’s wage demands

Liverpool are reportedly not ready to meet Mohamed Salah’s wage demands as per Telegraph’s Sam Wallace.

𝐍𝐄𝐖: Mohamed Salah is running out of ways to convince Liverpool to pay him what he wants. Liverpool are not prepared to meet his salary demands.



Source: 𝐍𝐄𝐖: Mohamed Salah is running out of ways to convince Liverpool to pay him what he wants. Liverpool are not prepared to meet his salary demands.Source: @SamWallaceTel ❗𝐍𝐄𝐖: Mohamed Salah is running out of ways to convince Liverpool to pay him what he wants. Liverpool are not prepared to meet his salary demands.Source: @SamWallaceTel

The Reds are yet to agree a deal with their mercurial attacker and run the risk of letting him enter the summer with just a year remaining on his contract.

The exact amount Salah is demanding is unclear yet, but it is believed to be upwards of £300,000 a week.

