Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds willing to let forward leave for free, the latest development on Colombian attacker, and more - 7 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League contenders Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for a good second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen too far behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up.

Liverpool will first have to put out a team to face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this Sunday despite recently being decimated by COVID-19. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on January 7, 2022.

Liverpool's first-team facility open again

After a lockdown of a 48-hour period, Liverpool’s Kirby training ground was reopened today for first-team preparation.

Several players and members of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Subsequently, Liverpool had to take precautionary measures as their first leg Carabao Cup game against Arsenal had to be postponed.

Liverpool will have to field a team against Shrewsbury on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, and we could see several academy players take to the pitch.

Tottenham's bid for Liverpool target rejected

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly had a €60 million offered for Luis Diaz rejected by FC Porto. Diaz has been linked heavily with a move to Liverpool, but the club are yet to open talks with Porto.

The Reds will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for several games in January following the duo’s departure to the AFCON.

Diaz has subsequently been linked as Liverpool’s need to sign more attacking reinforcements is imperative.

The Reds will look to close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League, but may need more depth to do so in the second half of the season.

Liverpool not looking to sell Origi in January

Recent reports claimed that Divock Origi was attracting interest from Newcastle United. However, the Magpies may have to look elsewhere in January as Liverpool are not looking to sell the forward.

LFC Transfer Room



Source: #Liverpool have no plans to sell Divock Origi during the January transfer window. Senior Anfield sources also revealed that it take something significantly higher than £7million for a deal to even be considered.Source: @JamesPearceLFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇧🇪 #Liverpool have no plans to sell Divock Origi during the January transfer window. Senior Anfield sources also revealed that it take something significantly higher than £7million for a deal to even be considered.Source: @JamesPearceLFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/EKT2YZf0Da

A fee of £7 million was doing the rounds, but James Pearce has revealed it will take something considerably higher for Liverpool to sell Origi.

The Reds need all the depth they can muster in the coming weeks, and Origi could play an important role in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are willing to take the risk of keeping Origi and losing him for free at the end of the season rather than sell him for a cut-price fee this month.

