Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: West Ham United ace keen on Anfield move, journalist provides update on De Jong rumors, and more - 14 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in their last game. They will now hope to beat Brentford in their next game in the Premier League and return to winning ways.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 14, 2022.

Klopp says Liverpool do not have any new injuries ahead of Brentford clash

Liverpool will face Brentford on Sunday and manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that there are no fresh injury concerns after the first leg semi-final against Arsenal.

"As far as I know, there are no new injuries. There were a couple of knocks last night – Virg [Virgil van Dijk], Robbo [Andy Robertson], Milly [James Milner] but directly after the game, the medical team said they were all fine. We will see. There are no 'injuries' so far. Same squad available," Klopp said.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Brentford. 🗣 Jürgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Brentford. 🗣

Liverpool will still be without the trio of Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane. The trio are away on international duty at AFCON 2021.

James Pearce expects Liverpool to strengthen their midfield in the summer

The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter James Pearce believes the Reds might strengthen their midfield department next summer.

Pearce also said he had not heard anything about a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

“Not heard him mentioned (Frenkie de Jong) but it’s certainly an area of the squad I’m expecting to see reinforced next summer,” Pearce responded to questions after Liverpool’s draw against Arsenal on Thursday.

The Reds continue to be linked with the likes of Yves Bissouma and Jude Bellingham, but have not made a move yet in January.

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen keen on Anfield move

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool after learning of their interest.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Jarrod Bowen is open to the idea of making a transfer to Liverpool in the summer..



(Source: Football Insider) Jarrod Bowen is open to the idea of making a transfer to Liverpool in the summer..(Source: Football Insider) 🚨 Jarrod Bowen is open to the idea of making a transfer to Liverpool in the summer..(Source: Football Insider) https://t.co/w6kBqkDJjg

The Reds are looking to add more depth to their attack, and Bowen’s rise at West Ham United has particularly caught their eye.

The 25-year old’s experience of playing in the Premier League will also come in handy. It’s unlikely he will come cheap, though.

West Ham United will likely demand a high fee for Bowen, whose current contract with the Hammers doesn’t end until the summer of 2025.

Edited by Ashwin