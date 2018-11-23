Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Sadio Mane signs new contract, Interest in Nabil Fekir and much more - November 23, 2018

ESadio Mane

Hello and welcome to the daily Liverpool transfer round-up for the day!

It has been quite a busy few months for the Reds as they are aiming to tie their best players with a new contract which will keep them for a few more years. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson have signed their contracts already this season. It is crystal clear that Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose the core which he has built at Liverpool.

However, the Reds would have one eye on their targets to swap them to bring them and strengthen the roster even more. Since it is a season which would define Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, there is a chance that he would spend some money on the players in the shortlist during the January transfer window.

#1 Sadio Mane signs a new long-term contract with Liverpool

ESadio Mane

Liverpool fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief after Sadio Mane has put his pen to paper which will keep him up to 2023 at Anfield. They were particularly nervous when they read about his potential departure to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, but it has been eased off as he signs a contract with no release clause.

It is also understood that the Senegalese International has signed a contract worth 150,000 per week. Delightful Mane spoke to Liverpool FC TV

“I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool. It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy. For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”

#2 Jurgen Klopp is still keen on Nabil Fekir

ENabil Fekir

According to the French football expert Julien Laurens, Liverpool are still retaining their interest on the Lyon Captain Nabil Fekir. The French International was so close to signing for the Reds, but the deal broke down abruptly and the journalists were quick to claim that it had something to do with his knee.

Fekir's current contract with Lyon runs down until 2020, and Laurens adds on that Fekir wants a new challenge and to play for a top European club. Along with Liverpool, the others clubs who are interested in the French international are Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

#3 New deals for the young trio - Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold

EJoe Gomez and Alexander-Arnold

The ever-reliable Times journalist Paul Joyce has claimed that Liverpool are looking to tie Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new long-term deal. The core of the Reds have signed new contracts, including Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson have established themselves in the team sheet week in week out. Hence, Jurgen Klopp is not willing to take any chances and has decided that this young trio will be the next on the line.

