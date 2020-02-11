Liverpool Transfer News: Signing Kylian Mbappe would make them scarier, says former Reds star

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy thinks Liverpool must go all-out to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer if Roberto Firmino ends up leaving Anfield. The Brazilian striker is on Bayern Munich's radar who are planning an ambitious £75million summer bid for the Liverpool striker.

Firmino has been instrumental to Jurgen Klopp's attacking plans as he compliments Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane by coming deep and creating the space. However, Murphy believes Liverpool can deal with Firmino's exit as long as they sign an able replacement. The former Red was speaking on talkSPORT’s White and Sawyer show where he said:

“Football does move on if someone leaves. Is he (Firmino) replaceable? Yes. Anybody is, but it would change the dynamic.”

“Luis Suarez left and they got [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane and Firmino. Firmino is well loved as Suarez was. [Ian] Rush left and [John] Aldridge came in and scored loads of goals.

“[Virgil] van Dijk is the most irreplaceable one. I don’t think you could give me any name that would come in and be able to do what Van Dijk does.

Could you get in another striker for Liverpool who scores as many goals as Firmino? Yes.

“Would they make as many assists as Firmino and make the cohesion of the team so good? Maybe not, but there are players out there."

Mbappe would make Liverpool's attack even scarier

There have been consistent rumours of Kylian Mbappe beling linked with a summer transfer to Anfield with Liverpool's new kit sponsors Nike also chipping in to make the deal possible. Jurgen Klopp has always shot down this rumour but Danny Murphy believes signing Mbappe would make the current Premier League leaders even more dangerous going forward. Murphy said,

“If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get [Kylian] Mbappe, would that be a more scary front three? Would he complement the other two as much?

“It is a debate and no one can give me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe was playing upfront with Mane and Salah, it would be more scary than playing with Firmino, Mane and Salah."

Liverpool are certain to win this year's Premier League title which would pave the way for them to make one or even two mega transfers in the summer. However, signing Mbappe would not be as easy as Danny Murphy thinks as Real Madrid are believed to be in advanced talks with the French superstar.

According to the Spanish publication AS, Los Blancos have devised a detailed plan which will see them sign the World Cup winning striker in the summer of 2021. The 21-year-old is likely to refuse Paris Saint-Germain's contract renewal offers and will force their hands into selling him before his contract eventually expires in 2022. Liverpool will need to act swiftly and make an audacious bid if they want to see Kylian Mbappe as part of their forward line.