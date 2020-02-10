Liverpool Transfer News: Villarreal rejected Reds' €35m bid for Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze (L)

Liverpool's bid to sign Samuel Chukwueze in the January transfer window was turned down by Villarreal, France Football have reported.

Jurgen Klopp identified Chukwueze as a potential back-up to Mo Salah

The 20-year-old forward was identified as an initial cover for Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side of Jurgen Klopp's lethal attack as the other two slots were considered well-stocked with back-ups.

The Reds signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg last month and the 25-year-old is viewed as a suitable deputy for Roberto Firmino. Meanwhile, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are believed to be good options for Sadio Mane.

The Merseyside giants were understood to have targetted Chukwueze as a potential back-up for Salah and had made an offer worth €35 million for the services of the Nigerian sensation.

However, the Yellow Submarine rejected their bid and are only willing to part with the player for €65 million, which is the amount listed as his release clause.

Chukwueze made his senior debut for Villarreal 18 months ago and has since impressed a series of European giants, who are now closely monitoring his situation at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The forward, who has registered four goals and our assists for the club this season, has been heavily linked with the likes of Lyon, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Chukwueze had previously expressed his desire to move to the Premier League telling Tribal Football, "Playing in England is still an ambition for me. I need to keep on working hard and to keep improving. I really want to play in England. It was very close for me to sign for Arsenal, almost had the contract in my hands. Unfortunately, it did not work out fine with my academy due to the side of agreement and payment. They did not agree with the terms of the contract."

