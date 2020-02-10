Inter Milan vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2019-20

Inter Milan will go head-to-head with Napoli in the Italian Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday

Inter Milan and Napoli will take to the San Siro pitch for the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final fixture on Wednesday night in what promises to be a riveting mid-week clash between the two Serie A giants.

Antonio Conte's men overcame Fiorentina in the quarter-finals of the competition to set up a meeting with Gennaro Gattuso's side, who defeated Lazio in the same round.

The Nerazzurri will be aiming to build on their 4-2 league victory over AC Milan during the weekend and will look to secure an advantage ahead of the second leg away from home.

Inter's home record in their last 1⃣5⃣ #DerbyMilano fixtures in @SerieA_EN 👇



✅ 1⃣1⃣ wins

🤝 3⃣ draws

❌ 1⃣ defeat



Milano has never been so ⚫ and 🔵! pic.twitter.com/zBYl2riMwU — Inter (@Inter_en) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Partenopei will hope to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-3 defeat to Lecce on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Inter Milan and Napoli have a close record in their previous ten encounters, with both clubs having registered four wins each and two draws between them.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions with a comeback victory over AC Milan pushing them back to the top of the Italian top-flight last weekend. Meanwhile, the visitors had suffered two defeats in their last six games in all competitions and recently suffered a loss to Lecce at home.

Inter Milan form guide: W-D-D-W-W-W

Napoli form guide: W-L-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Napoli Team News

The Nerazzurri are expected to be without the services of Stefano Sensi and Roberto Gagliardini owing to calf and foot injuries respectively. Samir Handanovic is unlikely to be risked on Wednesday but Lautaro Martinez is set for a return from suspension and could feature for the Milan giants.

Injuries: Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini, Samir Handanovic

Meanwhile, Kevin Malcuit and Faouzi Ghoulam are unlikely to feature for the Partenopei due to cruciate ligament rupture and a muscle injury respectively.

Injuries: Kevin Malcuit, Faouzi Ghoulam

Inter Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Daniele Padelli; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Victor Moses, Matias Vecino, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez

Napoli Predicted XI: David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nikola Maksimović, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mário Rui; Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Piotr Zieliński; Matteo Politano, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne

Inter Milan vs Napoli Prediction

Inter Milan are heavy favourites heading into Wednesday's encounter as they have registered 11 wins from their last 20 games while Napoli have only secured four wins in the same period. The hosts also have the momentum of an intense title charge to motivate them and their revamped squad is likely to be too strong for their Campania-based opponents.

Verdict: Inter Milan 2-0 Napoli

Also Read: Top 5 most expensive signings from the 2020 January transfer window