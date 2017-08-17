Liverpool transfer roundup: Barcelona close in on Coutinho, Liverpool to sign Nice midfielder & more

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of Anfield.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 17 Aug 2017, 18:19 IST

Coutinho's move to Barcelona close

According to several reports today, Barcelona are close to signing Philippe Coutinho. The Daily Star report that Barcelona have submitted a new £118 million bid for the Brazilian playmaker, while their sporting manager Pep Segura spoke to the media yesterday saying that the deal is close.

Speaking to Spanish television station TV3, Segura said, "We are close to Coutinho and Dembele, we are discussing their conditions but we do not know when they will be sealed. We hope they will be Barcelona players this season."

However, Liverpool are adamant that they do not want to sell the midfielder despite his transfer request last week. Renowned journalist Guillem Balague reckons that Coutinho will stay with the Reds for at least one more season as the club are clear that they do not want to sell their star man.

On Segura. He mentions Cout+Dmb but 1 thing lost in translation: he trying 2 say club want/negotiating 4 both. But knows LPL not selling ATM — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

2. Segura knows Liverpool haven't moved an inch their position on Coutinho: they not selling. Will they be able to maintain it till the end? — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

3. Despite the insistence of Catalan press (FCB have nothing to do with it) about meetings this week, nothing is planned between LFC and FCB — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

Liverpool to sign Nice midfielder Seri

Reds close to signing Seri

The Liverpool Echo and French papers today suggest that Liverpool are closing in on Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. The report state that the Reds are close to agreeing a £20.5 million deal for the 26-year-old midfielder. Seri scored 7 goals and racked up 10 assists for Nice last season as they shocked Ligue 1 with their third place finish. The report further suggests that Nice seem to be happy to part with the midfielder despite the knockdown price and the deal looks like it will go through.

Reds to hijack Arsenal's Thomas Lemar bid

Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Monaco's Thomas Lemar

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are looking to hijack Arsenal's Thomas Lemar bid. It is understood that Arsenal have been negotiating with Monaco for his signature. However, Liverpool are also looking at the option of signing him and will battle with the Gunners for his signature.

Despite the interest from both Premier League teams, Monaco do not want to sell Lemar this transfer window and it looks as though the player will remain in France this season.

Southampton chairman rules out Van Dijk sale

Southampton rule out Van Dijk sale

Reports coming in from Sky Sports yesterday quote Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger ruling out the sale of Virgil Van Dijk. Speaking with Press Association Sport Krueger said, "Virgil is not for sale in this window and it's not personal.

"It's not about him, it's about an overall much, much, much bigger picture - a change of course for Southampton. That's one player in this whole equation of 25 and it is the visible one, but for us it's the principle and it's the path and it's the statement we need to make to get to a new space as a club.

"We are very, very adamant about carrying this through." he concluded.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City were rumored to be interested in signing Van Dijk but Southampton have made it clear that they will not sell the defender in this window.