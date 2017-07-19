Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Reds interested in world-class striker, update on Van Dijk and more.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 19 Jul 2017, 21:34 IST

RB Leipzig have made it clear that Keita is not for sale

Leipzig confirm they turned down £66m offer for Naby Keita

RB Leipzig owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, has confirmed that the club have turned down a second offer from Liverpool for Naby Keita. They also stated that they have no plans of selling him this summer.

"Recently, a £66.4m offer for Naby Keita was flown into the house. No way! He still has a contract and he will also be able to do it. To sell him would not only be a mistrust proof for our fans, but also a wrong sign for our other players, such as Timo Werner, who is also in demand. We also do not sell players who are still under contract, just to make a lot of money," Mateschitz told Sport Bild.

This is the second bid from Liverpool which was rejected - the first being a £57m offer. It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will come back with a third offer.

Van Dijk deal could still happen: Graeme Souness

There is no doubt that Klopp is a big fan of Van Dijk

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were forced to apologise to Southampton for wrongly pursuing the Dutch international. However, recent reports suggest that Klopp is desperate to boost his defence and has made Van Dijk his top priority.

When asked where the Reds need to strengthen, Souness told TalkSport: "A new centre-half, that would have been the main one for me. If I was the manager of Liverpool at this time I would have pushed the boat out and done whatever you had to do to get the boy Van Dijk.

"It looks like Southampton are digging their heels in, but they do sell players, they have done consistently over the last few years."

Sign Thomas Muller: Klopp instructs Liverpool Board

Reports in Germany claim that Klopp has made Muller his top target

Thomas Muller had a difficult time of it last year. He was mostly used as a backup to Robert Lewandowski and now with the arrival of James Rodriguez, the German's future hangs in doubt.

If Bayern do let Muller go, Liverpool would face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea. According to Sport Bild, Klopp has made it clear that if Muller is allowed to go, he would jump at the chance to sign the German international and make him an integral part of his team.

However, Bayern have publicly claimed that Muller is a part of their plans. "Both the club and Thomas agree on the assessment of the last season-it wasn't a good one. (But) Thomas is still not for sale because he's a perfect fit for Bayern. This is not a matter of discussion. Thomas knows that he has to deliver a bit more, but this isn't a problem," said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.