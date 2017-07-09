Liverpool transfer roundup: James Rodriguez offered to Klopp, Coutinho update and more

All the transfer action surrounding Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to revive the Reds.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 09 Jul 2017, 12:37 IST

James Rodriguez’s days at Real Madrid are reportedly all but over

James Rodriguez offered to Jurgen Klopp for £66 million

James Rodriguez has spent a lot of time in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side without a proper run-in and was not even in the matchday squad for the Champions League final. This has made the player disillusioned at his role in the club. And now, as per the Metro yesterday, Liverpool have been offered a chance to sign the Colombian. The reports from Sport, meanwhile, claim that Jorge Mendes has contacted the Reds amongst a host of other clubs regarding the availability of his client Rodriguez.

However, Liverpool are reluctant to cough up the €75 million (£66 million) asking price. Florentino Perez reportedly wants to let go of Rodriguez but his refusal to admit the availability of the 25-year-old Columbian has driven up his asking price. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter have also been contacted by Mendes regarding the transfer of James Rodriguez so at the moment he is available for a transfer and up for grabs.

Coutinho still a target for Paris Saint-Germain

Coutinho remains a hot property

L’Equipe in France report that Paris Saint-Germain are looking at submitting a bid for Philippe Coutinho should they fail to land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. The paper reports that while Mbappe is their first choice their plan B is to bid for Coutinho.

They know very well of the Brazilian’s importance to Liverpool and that his asking price could go well above £90 million but that has not deterred the French club. The Reds obviously do not want to sell the Brazilian at any cost but a world-record level bid could tempt Liverpool into selling.

Reds handed blow in Naby Keita chase

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their chase for Leipzig’s Naby Keita after the Bundesliga club responded to all the rumours surrounding their best players.

According to the Daily Star, Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick said: “We will definitely not be letting any key players go. There’s nothing that will make us budge. It’s totally normal for clubs to be interested in our players, but that doesn’t affect our stance on the matter.”

The 22-year-oild Keita who is a Guinea international is contracted to RB Leipzig until 2020 and it looks as though he will be staying put despite interest from Liverpool.

Demarai Gray wants assurances from Leicester or he will move

Demarai Gray

The Mirror reports that Demarai Gray wants assurances of first team football from Leicester City or he will consider a move away from the Foxes. Gray is wanted by several Premier League teams including Liverpool who have shown the most interest in signing the young English winger but the youngster is not yet on the verge of leaving at the moment.

The 21-year-old wants assurances from Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare regarding his first team chances and will then decide on his future.