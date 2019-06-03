Liverpool: Two players the Reds must sign this summer to become unstoppable next season

Liverpool has become one of the strongest teams in Europe

Liverpool started showing signs of their usual self in the 2017-18 season, when they played quite well in the Premier League and finished fourth. Their journey to the Champions League final that season proved the same. However, the Reds were not able to lift the trophy as Real Madrid defeated Jurgen Klopp's men in the final.

One year later, the Merseyside club did win the coveted Champions League after a gap of 14 years by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final, thereby decorating their trophy cabinet with a sixth European Cup/Champions League trophy.

It was unfortunate that the club missed out on the Premier League title by a whisker to Manchester City, but Liverpool's Champions League triumph makes them one of the favourites to become the champions of England next season. However, the Reds does have certain areas of the squad where improvements are needed.

On that note, here are two players Liverpool must sign this summer to become unstoppable next season.

#2 Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool must consider signing Adrien Rabiot this summer

Adrien Rabiot is available on a free transfer this summer and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain man. However, if Liverpool sign Rabiot, the midfielder can help Klopp's men to dominate the Premier League in the coming years.

Liverpool do have an impressive midfield make-up, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum putting in good performances in the recently concluded season. However, the Reds' midfield has been inconsistent at times and also lacks a player with a formidable presence on the field.

Rabiot is exactly that kind of a player, and with the kind of ability he possesses in contributing to both the attack and the defense of a team, Liverpool will definitely benefit from the services of the Frenchman. He is also an excellent passer of the ball and with the help of the quick players in Liverpool's attack, Rabiot can help in producing goals for the Merseyside giants.

Although Manchester United are keen to sign Rabiot, it has been claimed that the player could snub the Red Devils for Liverpool.

