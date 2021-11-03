Liverpool U19 vs Atletico Madrid Juvenil A prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Youth League 2021-22

The UEFA Youth League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Liverpool U19 take on Atletico Madrid Juvenil A on Wednesday. Both teams have plenty of talent at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Liverpool U19 are in third place in Group B of the UEFA Youth League and have been inconsistent so far. The Merseyside outfit has managed only one point from its last two games in the competition and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A, on the other hand, are in second place in the group at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. Los Colchoneros have been impressive on the domestic front and can pack a punch on their day.

Liverpool U19 vs Atletico Madrid Juvenil A Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A have an excellent record against Liverpool U19 and have won the only game played between the two teams. Liverpool U19 have never defeated Atletico Madrid in an official fixture and will want to lay down a marker on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two youth teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid Juvenil A. Liverpool U19 were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Liverpool U19 form guide in the UEFA Youth League: L-D-W

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A form guide in the UEFA Youth League: W-D-L

Liverpool U19 vs Atletico Madrid Juvenil A Team News

Liverpool U19

Jarell Quansah has completed his recovery and should be able to feature against Atletico Madrid this week. Liverpool U19 will need to name a strong team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have a large pool of players at their disposal. Fernando Torres is unlikely to make drastic changes to his side going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool U19 vs Atletico Madrid Juvenil A Predicted XI

Liverpool U19 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Harvey Davies; Jarell Quansah, James Norris, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley; Luca Stephenson, Billy Koumetio, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton; James Balagizi, Max Woltman

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alejandro Encabo; Ibrahima Silva, Javier Caballero, Sergio Roldan, David Exposito; Javier Franco, Pablo Rivas, Aitor Monge; Carlos Dominguez, Salim El Jebari, David Vilan

Liverpool U19 vs Atletico Madrid Juvenil A Prediction

Liverpool U19 will need to overcome bouts of inconsistency in the UEFA Youth League and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. The Reds could move into pole position in the group with a victory this week and will need to prove their mettle against a strong opponent.

Atletico Madrid Juvenil A have benefitted from Fernando Torres' big-game experience this season and will need to establish themselves as the favourites in their group. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Liverpool U19 2-2 Atletico Madrid Juvenil A

