Liverpool v Atletico Madrid prediction, playing XI, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield in a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter

Liverpool entertain Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, as they aim to overcome a one-goal deficit from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone's side raced to an early lead through Saul Niguez and defended expertly to keep their advantage intact, as the reigning European champions need another famous night in front of their own fans to stand a chance of retaining their crown.

Jurgen Klopp and co, are within touching distance of domestic glory but their European campaign hangs in the balance, as Los Rojiblancos look to secure qualification to the quarterfinal stage of the competition at the expense of the holders.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Head to Head

Liverpool have won just one of their five competitive meetings against Atletico Madrid, a 2-1 victory in the second leg of a UEFA Europa League tie in April 2010.

Liverpool form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Team News

Jordan Henderson is set to return for Liverpool

Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to return to the starting XI for the home side, as the 29-year-old looks set to start at the centre of the park alongside Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum. Alisson Becker's absence is a massive loss for the Reds, as the Brazilian goalkeeper continues to recover from a hip injury.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne will also not be in the matchday squad, as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Andy Robertson was rested as a precaution for Liverpool's Premier League encounter against Bournemouth but the Scotsman is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Injuries: Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is back in contention for Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix was injured for the first leg but the Portuguese wonderkid is back for the away side, as he looks set to be named in the squad and make the difference for Los Rojiblancos.

Thomas Partey, Jose Gimenez and Renan Lodi did not feature in Atleti's 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the weekend but the duo will be restored to the starting XI, as Simeone and co look to preserve their 1-0 advantage.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian San Miguel, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Atletico Madrid XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Angel Correa, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Koke, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have developed a reputation of being defensively resolute over the years, but Liverpool have pulled off several comebacks at Anfield, as the iconic stadium has been home to some of the best nights in European football history.

The Reds will be up for it in front of their home fans and should win the game, as they look to secure qualification to the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League and defend their crown.

Result: Liverpool 3-1 Atletico Madrid