Liverpool v Barcelona preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more

On Tuesday, Barcelona will travel to Merseyside as they take on Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The first leg of the fixture was decided by the intervention of a magician who wears the Blaugrana crest. The match was a Lionel Messi one-man show as the Argentine almost single-handedly gave a three-goal cushion for the Catalonian side despite Liverpool being the better team on the night. The visitors will be fresh and raring to go after being rested in the weekend.

The hosts have been dealt a huge blow even before kicking the ball after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that their Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah will out of the fixture with an injury. Beating Liverpool at Anfield is not at all an easy feat, and PSG, Napoli and Bayern Munich suffered failed to win at the historic venue.

The Reds have usually performed on big European nights, and once again, the Kop end will rise to support the club as they hope to see a 3-0 deficit being overturned by Jurgen Klopp and his men.

Kickoff Information

Date: 7th May 2019

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Cuneyt Cakır

Live Stream: SonyLiv

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Barcelona: L-W-W-W-D

Liverpool: W-L-W-W-W

Head to Head

Barcelona: 3 wins

Liverpool: 3 wins

Draw: 3 draw

Key Players

Liverpool

Sadio Mane

If keeping a clean sheet away from home is what Liverpool wanted in the first leg, the second leg demands more goals from the side. With Mo Salah out and Roberto Firmino doubtful, the onus will be upon Sadio Mane to perform.

The Senegalese international has been the Reds' most consistent player this season and will be hoping to have a better day than in last weekend's trip to St James Park.

Barcelona

Lionel Messi

The Argentine magician will once again be the key figure for Barcelona after guiding the side to a comfortable 3-0 victory at home, and not much more needs to be said about Barcelona's captain.