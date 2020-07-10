Liverpool v Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool return to Anfield, as they host high flying Burnley in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to continue their perfect home record in the Premier League this season with yet another victory.

Mohamed Salah will look to inspire Liverpool to yet another Premier League victory

Liverpool will look to take another step towards the Premier League points record when they host Burnley at Anfield. The Reds sealed the their first league title in 30 years with seven games to spare and need nine points from their remaining four games to break Manchester City's record point haul of 100 from the 2017-18 season.

Burnley arrive at Merseyside in a rich vein of form and have won three of their last four games in the Premier League. The Clarets have enjoyed another excellent campaign in the top flight and are still in with a chance of securing European football for the forthcoming season.

The Reds have now become the fastest team in the 132-year history of English football to reach 30 league wins 💫🔴 pic.twitter.com/X0dPI9uN2V — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 9, 2020

Liverpool, on the other hand, haven't been at their scintillating best in recent weeks. However, the Reds recovered swiftly from their 4-0 thrashing against Manchester City are coming on the back of successive victories against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won each of their 17 home games this season and could become the first side in the history of English football to win all their home games in a 38 game Premier League season.

Liverpool v Burnley Head-to-Head

Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture in August. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino added to Chris Wood's early own goal, as the Reds took home all three points after a fantastic performance away from home.

Burnley's last victory against Liverpool was in 2016 when they secured a 2-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

The Clarets have won just one of their last ten meetings against Liverpool in all competitions but will aim to cause an upset when they travel to Anfield this weekend.

Liverpool form guide: L-D-W-L-W-W

Burnley form guide: D-L-W-W-D-W

Liverpool v Burnley Team News

Jordan Henderson has enjoyed the best season of his Liverpool career

Jordan Henderson was withdrawn prematurely with a suspected knee injury against Brighton and is a major doubt for the game. Klopp indicated that the Liverpool captain could be out for a few weeks and his injury comes as a massive blow for the Premier League champions.

Fabinho could return to anchor the midfield in the absence of the Englishman, with Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita starting either side of him in the centre of the park. Sadio Mane was rested for the Reds' previous league encounter and is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Andy Robertson could also be handed a recall in place of Neco Williams, while there could also be starts for Dejan Lovren and James Milner.

Injuries: Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Burnley Predicted XIs

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez

Liverpool v Burnley Prediction

Liverpool have won all of their home league games in the current campaign and are unbeaten in the Premier League games at Anfield since April 2017. Since the restart, Klopp and co have won both their home games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0 and head into the game as overwhelming favourites.

Burnley, meanwhile, will not be pushovers and are coming on the back of successive away victories in the Premier League without conceding for the first time since May 2015.

The Premier League champions should record yet another victory and inch closer to the points record.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley