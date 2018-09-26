Liverpool v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Carabao Cup 2018-19

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 337 // 26 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A battle between two heavyweights

Liverpool host Chelsea in the feature game of the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in a fixture that sees two unbeaten sides go toe-to-toe. While Klopp's men have won all seven of their matches this season, the Blues have dropped points on one occasion - against West Ham last weekend.

Although both camps might prefer to rotate their squad, neither will be looking to give this one away easily. Here's all you need to know ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

Liverpool v Chelsea: Kickoff Information

Date: 26 September

Time: 19:45 (local time), 00:15 (IST)

Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Chelsea: Team News

Liverpool:

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Simon Mignolet will replace Alisson Becker in goal for his first appearance of the season. Virgil Van Dijk, who will be assessed ahead of the match, is likely to give way to Dejan Lovren. Dominic Solanke will be included in the matchday squad too. However, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi are sidelined.

Chelsea:

Antonio Rudiger, Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all ruled out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature in the game. Eden Hazard will supposedly start on the bench.

Liverpool v Chelsea: Probable Lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Sturridge, Curtis Jones

Young Curtis Jones might get a go against Chelsea

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Palmieri; Drinkwater, Barkley, Fabregas; Moses, Morata, Hudson-Odoi

Liverpool v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea: D-W-W-W-W

Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-Head

Liverpool wins: 77

Chelsea wins: 62

Draws: 40

Liverpool v Chelsea: Key players

Liverpool:

A true match-winner

Xherdan Shaqiri will be handed a second start of the season. His pace, low centre-of-gravity, ability to initiate counter-attacks and quality in the final third makes him a real force to reckon with. Out of the rotated players expected to appear, Shaqiri's presence in arguably the biggest threat for the Blues.

Chelsea:

The next 'big thing' at Stamford Bridge

From his first-team appearances for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi has already illustrated his fearlessness and willingness to create openings. The 17-year-old is as good as any winger on his day and his blistering pace and skill could cause Nathaniel Clyne some problems. Watch out for him!

Liverpool v Chelsea: Prediction

That's a tough call. Both sides will be changed to a notable extent, both will be looking to dominate, but the presence and experience of Cesc Fabregas should help the visitors in breaking Liverpool's back line. Although goals are expected from this one, Chelsea will come out on top and hand Liverpool their first defeat of the season.

Predicted score: Liverpool 2-3 Chelsea