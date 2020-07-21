Before they close the curtains on their respective seasons, Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns against each other for the final marquee fixture of the 2019/20 Premier League.

Both teams will have a game left after they battle it out against each other, but this is the last of all headline matches for the season.

While it means very little to the runaway champions after they missed out on the opportunity to accumulate a total of 100 points for the season, the game holds utmost relevance as far as Chelsea's Champions League ambitions are concerned.

The Blues require one win out of their final two matches to all but secure a berth in next season's UCL, and Frank Lampard knows that his side will have to play out of their skins to beat a wounded Liverpool outfit that lost to Arsenal last time out.

The Blues also played an extra game against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final a couple of days ago, which could prove to be a telling factor here. They lost to the Reds last season in the exact fixture, but were unbeaten in their previous eight at Anfield prior to that outing.

Chelsea will also have to break Liverpool's 58-game unbeaten run at home.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of the much-awaited match-up between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head

Liverpool wins: 80

Chelsea wins: 63

Draws: 41

Liverpool v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (Premier League)

Liverpool: L-D-W-W-L

Chelsea: W-L-W-W-L

Liverpool v Chelsea: Team News

Liverpool have certainly missed the services of skipper Jordan Henderson

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are set to witness the return of James Milner, who has supposedly recovered from a thigh problem.

A defeat against Arsenal and a nervy draw at home to Burnley indicated just how much they are missing their captain Jordan Henderson in the middle of the pitch. The Englishman is out for the rest of the season, alongside Joel Matip.

It just gets better from every angle 🤤🤩 pic.twitter.com/6KgsQ6f3bb — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 20, 2020

Just as he did against Arsenal, Klopp is expected to field a strong starting XI against Chelsea as well.

Injuries: Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip

Doubtful: James Milner

Suspensions: None

Chelsea will be sweating over the fitness of N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

The biggest issue for Chelsea remains the uncertainty over Kante's fitness. Lampard had earlier confirmed it was not a severe hamstring issue, but the player's absence in the last four matches tells a different story.

Should he be fit in time, it's highly improbable that Kante will slot back into the starting XI straightaway. Pulisic, who was unused in the 3-1 victory over Manchester United, will be raring to go after a much-needed rest. Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour continues to remain on the sidelines.

From a tactical point of view, Lampard is likely to return with a similar shape as that of Liverpool, with Kepa returning in goal in front of a four-man back line.

Injuries: Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Chelsea: Probable XIs

Naby Keita may return to the starting line-up for Liverpool

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson; Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Olivier Giroud is likely to keep his place ahead of Tammy Abraham after Wembley heroics

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ross Barkley, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Willian, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

Liverpool v Chelsea: Match Prediction

It's a hard ask for Chelsea, more so because they had the extra game this week. They will not enjoy as much possession as they usually do against other sides, and thus, the outcome of the game will depend on whether they can take the chances they do get.

Liverpool might bounce back, however, capitalising on Chelsea's defensive frailties from set pieces and crosses.

Predicted score: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea