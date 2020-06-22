Liverpool v Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time in three months, as they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Reds are just five points away from mathematically sealing their first Premier League title in over 30 years.

Liverpool are inching closer to Premier League glory

Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace at Anfield as they aim to take another step towards the elusive Premier League trophy. Jurgen Klopp's side require just five points between now and the rest of the season to be crowned champions and are inching closer to domestic kingship for the first time in over 30 years.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations and are looking to secure European football for the forthcoming season. The Eagles are well-positioned to record their greatest ever Premier League season based on points and find themselves ninth on the league table.

Staggeringly, Palace are two points ahead of Arsenal and level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, as they continue to defy the odds and climb the league standings. While Liverpool are coming on the back of a dull 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton, Palace brushed aside Bournemouth 2-0 to move to the top half of the Premier League standings.

The Reds return to Anfield for the first time since their capitulation against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and will look to go within two points of mathematically securing the league title with a victory.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game at Anfield since April 2017. Incidentally, the Eagles were the last domestic team to down the Reds on their own perch, as Christian Benteke netted a brace to spearhead his side to a 2-1 Premier League victory more than three years ago.

Crystal Palace ended the Merseyside club's faint title hopes in 2014, as Liverpool let a three-goal lead slip at Selhurst Park to cap off a 3-3 draw away from home.

Liverpool form guide: W-L-L-W-L-D

Crystal Palace form guide: L-L-W-W-W-W

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Team News

Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute against Everton

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are set to return to the starting XI for Liverpool after missing the trip to Goodison Park. While Robertson was omitted from the squad altogether, the Egyptian was only fit enough for the bench, as Klopp decided against bringing him on.

The Reds are also sweating over the fitness of Joel Matip and James Milner. The duo were withdrawn prematurely in Liverpool's Premier League outing against Everton and it remains to seen if they make a swift recovery.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne have been ruled out and it remains likely that Milner will lose the battle to prove his fitness, as the veteran Englishman was seen clutching his hamstring after going off against the Toffees.

Injuries: Nathaniel Clyne, Xherdan Shaqiri

Doubtful: Joel Matip, James Milner

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andros Townsend, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have carried on from where they left off before the start and recorded a morale-boosting victory away from home against a struggling Bournemouth side. However, Liverpool head into the game as overwhelming favourites despite their lacklustre performance against Everton.

Liverpool fail to win a Premier League game for just the third time this season.



Everton make them wait ✋ pic.twitter.com/D98imMHqhW — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2020

The Reds have won all their Premier League games at Anfield this season and have not at home since 2017. Klopp and co should record yet another victory, with Salah getting his name on the scoresheet once again.

The Egyptian is chasing his third Premier League Golden Boot in succession and will be raring to go on his return to Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

