Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao prepare to lock horns in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou.

After a 0-0 draw in their previous league encounter against Sevilla, Barcelona will look to bounce back with a victory.

Lionel Messi will look to inspire Barcelona to victory once again

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in a crucial La Liga encounter, as they aim to return to winning ways after a frustrating draw in their previous league encounter. The Blaugrana were held to a stalemate by Sevilla, as the two sides shared the points after a 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

With a victory against Real Sociedad later today, Real Madrid could move level on points with Barcelona and could even topple the Catalan giants if they win by a four-goal margin. Quique Setien's side cannot afford any slip-ups and have their work cut out for them against a Bilbao side that is unbeaten since the restart.

Lionel Messi has now scored 20+ goals in his last 12 La Liga seasons.



He's the only player to ever do it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/G9qLvsxNXz — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2020

With two draws and a victory after the enforced break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the away side are ninth on the La Liga standings. However, Bilbao will look to climb the table in the coming weeks and secure a spot in Europe for the forthcoming season.

Barcelona v Athletic Club Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have been Barcelona's kryptonite in recent seasons. The Catalan giants' last victory against Los Leones was in March 2018, when Lionel Messi and Paco Alcacer scored in a 2-0 win at the Camp Nou.

Bilbao have won the last two meetings between the two sides, including a 1-0 success at the San Mames Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-L-W-W-D

Advertisement

Athletic Bilbao form guide: L-W-W-D-D-W

Barcelona v Athletic Club Team News

Frenkie de Jong's injury is bad news for Barcelona

Barcelona have been dealt with a hammer blow, as Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out indefinitely with a muscle injury. The Dutchman missed Barcelona's trip to Sevilla and is expected to miss the next two weeks at least, as he aims to make a swift recovery.

Sergi Roberto was also absent for Barcelona's previous league encounter with a rib fissure and it remains to be seen if he is passed fit for the visit of Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona have not conceded a goal since the restart and are unlikely to make any changes to the backline that faced Sevilla.

❗MEDICAL COMMUNIQUÉ | In the clinical follow-up on @DeJongFrenkie21 an injury to the soleus of the right leg was detected

🔗 https://t.co/B7kZHqTlPE pic.twitter.com/b55p2Io6pb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 21, 2020

Ousmane Dembele was removed from Barcelona's La Liga squad in the wake of his injury earlier this year. The Frenchman is still out injured and is unlikely to feature this season.

The likes of Arturo Vidal, Junior Firpo and Luis Suarez are one booking away from a suspension and need to be careful to avoid a one-match ban.

Injuries: Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Sergi Roberto

Suspensions: None

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Inigo Cordoba, Raul Garcia

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Barcelona have looked good since the restart but were unable to navigate their way past a stubborn Sevilla defence in their previous league encounter. Lionel Messi produced a lacklustre performance by his lofty standards and Barcelona's fortunes will depend on their talisman once again.

Suarez and Griezmann have misfired in front of goal recently and the duo will look to ease the goalscoring burden on Messi. Bilbao are no pushovers, but Barcelona should record a victory at the Camp Nou with their defence getting breached for the first time after the restart.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Also Read: Barcelona suffer crushing blow as Frenkie de Jong faces indefinite spell out with muscle injury