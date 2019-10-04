Liverpool v Leicester City: Match preview, Where to watch, Betting information and more | Premier League 2019/20

Can Mohamed Salah inspire Liverpool to an eighth consecutive PL victory this season?

Match Preview

The marquee game of the eighth match-day of the Premier League will see Liverpool and Leicester City tussle against each other in what is expected to be an intriguing match-up between two sides playing exceptional football.

The Reds have won seven out of seven in the league, meaning the motive for the Foxes is pretty clear. With four wins from their last five, Brendan Rodgers and his troops have themselves discovered a propitious version of their methods.

However, upstaging this Liverpool outfit would be an uphill task, more so because they have not beaten the European champions in any of their previous eight attempts at Anfield. Moreover, Liverpool are unbeaten in 43 straight games at their fortress.

It's sure to be a mammoth job for Rodgers, but not many would write the Foxes off, given their rich vein of form.

On that note, we discuss all you need to know ahead of the much-awaited fixture.

Kickoff Information

Date: 5th October, 2019

Time: 15:00 (local time), 19:30 (IST)

Venue: Anfield

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-L

Leicester City: W-W-W-L-W

Head-to-head

Liverpool wins: 48

Draws: 25

Leicester City wins: 39

Key Player to Watch Out For

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy seems unstoppable at the moment

The Liverpool front three, along with the poise, composure and tactical acumen of the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho have taken the new season by storm but, it's extremely hard to look beyond Jamie Vardy as the player to watch out for, at the moment.

He's quick, direct and someone who launches his shot first time, thereby testing the opposition goalkeeper more often than not. So far this season though, he's proved it against defences that maintain a deeper line at the back as well.

With five goals and an assist so far in the PL, Vardy has emerged as one of the top performers. Since Rodgers' arrival at the King Power Stadim, no other player has scored more goals than the mercurial marksman.

He holds a fabulous record against the Reds, having scored seven against them. Thus, he would be key to the Foxes' hopes come Saturday.

Betting Information

Liverpool win: 1.44

Draw: 4.75

Leicester City win: 7.00

Mohamed Salah to score: 1.72

Bookmaker: bet365

