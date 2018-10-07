Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis, Premier League 2018/19

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 730 // 07 Oct 2018, 23:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He skied that one!

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a stalemate against many odds at Anfield. Both sides struggled to gain a major foothold on the game but a Riyad Mahrez penalty miss in the 86th minute ensured a goalless draw.

The match only opened up to a notable extent after the hour mark, but neither side took their chances. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are now all on 20 points heading into the international break. Without further ado, let's look at the major talking points from the game.

#1 Surprising Lineups named by both managers

Stones had started just once in five league games prior to this fixture

Both teams' starting line-ups raised a few eyebrows. Starting off with Manchester City, Guardiola chose to play with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones at the heart of the defence. Both of them hadn't played a great deal together prior to this game, as this pair was not the usually preferred one by the former Barcelona boss.

Stones, who started the first two league games of the season, played just 106 minutes in the next five matches. The inclusion of Benjamin Mendy at left back wasn't predicted by many either. Next, Bernardo Silva was deployed as a deeper playmaker, while Riyad Mahrez was preferred to the in-form Leroy Sane. Due to that change, Raheem Sterling was shifted to the left side of the front three.

For the hosts, Joe Gomez switched to his original right back role and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who complained of a minor strain in midweek at Naples, made it to the bench. Captain Jordan Henderson was tasked with a watchdog's role as Klopp favoured his industry over Naby Keita's energy in midfield.

1 / 5 NEXT